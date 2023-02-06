The Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) has appointed a former Saputo senior executive as its executive president.
John Williams is a former Domestic Sales - Government and Industry Strategy general manager at Saputo Dairy Australia.
Prior to that he was employed in senior executive roles at Warrnambool Cheese and Butter.
Mr Williams was responsible for sales, marketing and distribution of WCB's bulk dairy product, internationally and domestically.
He also oversaw the company's research and development program, as well as warehousing and logistics.
Outgoing ADPF executive president Grant Crothers said as an immediate ADPF vice-president and long-serving Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) director, M Williams understanding and passion for advocacy was well demonstrated.
"With a career in dairy manufacturing that spans three decades, with Warrnambool Cheese and Butter and more recently Saputo in internationally and domestically focused roles, John is eminently qualified to fulfil the position," Mr Crothers said.
"In addition to his executive experience, John brings to the role deep board level experience in peak industry and research and development bodies.
His experience and leadership across dairy innovation, manufacturing, sales and marketing - both domestically and globally - will doubtless prove to be of great value to the ADPF moving forward."
ADPF executive director Janine Waller said the organisation was delighted to welcome Mr Williams to the role and looked forward to continuing to work with him, to represent the needs of members.
The ADPF is the national peak policy body representing commercial, post farm-gate members of the Australian dairy industry, including processors, traders, and marketers of Australian dairy products.
