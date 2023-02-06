Stock & Land
ADPF appoints John Williams as its executive president

February 6 2023 - 6:00pm
The Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) has appointed former Saputo and Warrnambool Cheese and Butter senior executive John Williams as its executive president. Picture supplied.

The Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) has appointed a former Saputo senior executive as its executive president.

