Ambulance call answer times stretch out in Victoria

By Callum Godde
February 4 2023 - 11:00am
Victoria had Australia's worst ambulance call response times last financial year. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria posted Australia's worst ambulance call response times last financial year but there are signs the embattled system is beginning to rebound.

