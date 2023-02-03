Stock & Land
Home/News

Farmland on the edge of two capital cities makes a rich return for owners

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This small farm on the edge of Melbourne sold for $85,714 an acre. Pictures from Obrien Real Estate

Farm blocks enveloped by a city's sprawl regularly sell for big bucks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.