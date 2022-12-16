Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Western Victoria Livestock Exchange records softer prices, but yards excellent quality cattle

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second December store sale at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange Mortlake had quality cattle throughout with agents giving sneak peak of what may be ahead for Mortlake's January feature weaner sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.