The second December store sale at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange Mortlake had quality cattle throughout with agents giving sneak peak of what may be ahead for Mortlake's January feature weaner sale.
Agents yarded 4141 cattle which consited of quality grown and weaner cattle throughout, but prices did slightly fall back.
Southern Grampians Livestock stock agent Glenn Judd said prices kept mostly firm, due to excellent consistent quality of lines in the sale and many different weights reflected sentiment in the general markets
"The heavier end of grow steers stayed around at 400 cents a kilogram to $420c/kg which is very similar to the fat market right now,"
"That run was pretty heavy, and pens averaged from 450 to 620 kilograms."
The next run of steers in the 400-500kg range stayed with 440c/kg up to 500c/kg, softening up from the previous sales by 15-20c/kg.
READ MORE:
As cattle got lighter, pens started to get closer to 600c/kg, with the lightest of cattle at times going past 600c/kg, including a run of four pens of 89 Angus weaner steers from Greenwald Pastoral Company weighing 246-263kg for 628c/kg, averaging $1543-1654.
Mr Judd said much of the lighter cattle were "a little bit cheaper but back probably 20-30 cents cheaper on the top end and probably 20-30 cents cheaper on the plainer type cattle too."
"The lines of cattle showed a little bit better today, and were consistant, but smaller pens of cattle were as per normal and did not make as much as those big lines," he said.
Some heifers were also selling at similar prices to steers of equivalent weights.
There was a strong contingent of regular buyers in the gallery along with competitive bidding from AuctionsPlus and Gippsland buyers.
GC Quail had yarded 79 Angus steers in the sale total, 413-551kg, for an average of $1922-2473 or 449-468c/kg.
NG & GC Block sold 27 Murray Grey grown steers, 439kg, for $2282 or 520c/kg.
Glenlui sold 17 Angus weaner heifers 237kg, for $1326 or 560c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.