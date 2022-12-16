Stock & Land
Hay exporter charged over Vic worker death

By Tara Cosoleto
December 17 2022 - 9:00am
A man, 29, was trapped and killed in a bailing machine he was operating in Bridgewater. (file) (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

A Victorian hay exporter has been charged after a worker was crushed to death in the state's north.

