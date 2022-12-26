A wet 2022 may result in reduced cattle demand in 2023, but agents are hopeful the quality of the cattle to be yarded during Ballarat's weaner sales will attract an array of buyers.
Ballarat's run of four weaner sales begins with a feature female sale on February 3, heifers on February 10, steers on February 17 and the Nutrien Ag Solutions sale on February 24.
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan said the expected yarding of about 16,000 cattle across the four sales was highly anticipated as was up slightly on previous years.
"There will be a lot of people who have autumn-drop cattle and set their calves for those February sales, and there'll be many who have spring-drop cattle who have grown cattle as well," he said.
Weather conditions have meant a slight reduction in quality of cattle compared to previous years, but Mr Shanahan said considering there was some time to prepare for the February sales, agents were hopeful drier weather would bring it on par with the quality offered last year.
"Calves will be good, but it will very much depend on the next eight to 10 weeks," he said.
"A bit of heat over the next few weeks will certainly bring things to a good level.
"We're hopeful there will a bit of competition by the time we get onto selling, but you really don't know what may happen or what's around the corner."
Mr Shanahan said he was confident repeat buyers from Gippsland would show up again to this run of sales, but there was a lot riding on the conditions of paddocks on who would be buying.
"There are a lot things that you'd like an answer for, but we are going into uncharted territory a bit and most people don't know what's happening in the next couple weeks, let alone months," he said.
"There is a lot more uncertainty around and you probably have a fat market that has come back off the levels than what we have been seeing, so that comes in to play."
HF Richardson Ballarat stock agent Bernie Nevins said the four sales would feature good runs of black cattle and more producers were holding back cattle for these sales.
"Breeders are very much keen for those sales and are holding quality cattle for February, which is actually routine for many here," Mr Nevins said.
He expected quality to be "outstanding" despite the recent wet conditions, and was very confident that sales would be solid.
"Last year there was an excellent run which is the case every year at Ballarat, and I don't really see it being any different this year," he said.
"Good cattle always sell well and I think despite prices being a little bit lower than what we've seen lately, I think that'll nearly correct itself by February quite easily."
