Large selection of weaner cattle expected for February sales at CVLX Ballarat with prices falling back slightly

By Philippe Perez
December 26 2022 - 3:00pm
CVLX Ballarat will run four feature weaner sales throughout February, where about 16,000 cattle are expected to be yarded over the month.

A wet 2022 may result in reduced cattle demand in 2023, but agents are hopeful the quality of the cattle to be yarded during Ballarat's weaner sales will attract an array of buyers.

