Australia's best horsemanship and stock handling skills will be on display in Victoria over the Christmas/New Year's Eve period as 400 campdrafters descend on the small Gippsland community of Dumbalk.
Up to $80,000 in prize money is set to be offered at the fourth Dumbalk Country Campdraft with riders from across Australia, including Queensland, SA and NSW, set to make the trek south to compete.
The four-day event is organised by the Hengstberger family from Dumbalk North and will include more than 2200 cattle from across southern Victoria.
Dumbalk Country Campdraft president Ian Hengstberger said it would be one of the biggest campdrafts in Victoria, given the number of competitors and cattle required for the event to take place.
"The campdraft came about because we thought it would have been good to have a New Year's Eve party, and because we're into drafting, we thought we'd organise a campdraft," he said.
"We thought a little event would be fun, but surprisingly a lot of people have shared our vision and now we have people coming from across Australia to compete.
"In Victoria, most competitions have 200-250 competitors and anywhere from 600 to 1200 cattle so this event will be quite significant."
Mr Hengstberger's wife, Richelle, is the secretary of the organisation, while their daughter Kathryn is also playing a pivotal role in organising the event.
In the past, the event has also supported a number of charitable causes, including victims of the Black Summer Bushfires, as well as people living with cancer or a disability.
"We're paying bigger prize money than you would normally see here in Victoria, but usually we have a few thousand dollars left over for charity," Mr Hengstberger said.
The event will be judged by skilled stockmen and some of the best campdrafters in the country, Ben Hall and Will Durkin from Queensland, and will take place at the Dumbalk Recreation Reserve between December 28-31, 2022.
Mr Hengstberger said he was looking for more sponsors to support the community-run event.
Existing sponsors include Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Irwin Stockfeeds, CM Pastoral, Bulla Lyn ASH, Wonthaggi and Leongatha Toyota, Odell Equine, 4Cyte, and Diamond Wool Pad Co. - AUS.
"A big thanks also goes to the cattle donors and local truck drivers who work very hard at this event," Mr Hengstberger said.
"We're always looking for more cattle donors who loan their cattle for a day or so."
Dumbalk Country Campdraft event announcer Brian McCormack, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, said the event would give an injection of tourism dollars to the local economy.
"It brings a lot of people to the area from outside the state," Mr McCormack said.
"There's people coming from four states, if not five, and you get to see the best of the best horsemanship and competitiveness within the industry.
"To see a campdraft of this size, you'd have to go to Queensland so we believe this could be the biggest campdraft in Victoria and potentially even southern NSW."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
