Health authorities have confirmed a number of communicable diseases have been detected in insects in northern and central Victoria.
In a warning released on December 8, the Department of Health confirmed Ross River and Barmah Forest virus had been found in mosquitos from the Loddon and Campaspe regions.
Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) Deborah Friedman said residents in these regions were advised to protect themselves against mosquito-borne diseases as insect numbers increased.
Not all mosquitoes carry diseases - most are just a nuisance, however, some mosquitoes can carry a range of viruses.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Symptoms of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus infection can include headache, fever, chills, rash, joint pain and stiffness, muscle pain and fatigue.
Symptoms can persist for many months and it can take three to 10 days for symptoms of infection to occur after exposure, and occasionally up to 21 days.
While endemic across the state, these mosquito-borne diseases occur more frequently in regional riverine and coastal areas and occasionally also occur in outer metropolitan areas.
More rarely, mosquitoes can carry Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV), Kunjin virus and Murray Valley encephalitis virus, which can cause serious illness.
Aside from JEV, vaccines are not available for other mosquito-borne diseases and there is no vaccine available to protect against Ross River virus or Barmah Forest virus.
Clinicians should consider the possibility of mosquito-borne diseases in patients presenting with a compatible illness, especially those who live in or have travelled to rural or regional Victoria.
A blood test early in the illness can indicate potential acute infection and should be repeated two weeks later for confirmation.
There are simple steps to protect against mosquito-borne diseases:
You can find more information and stay up-to-date with the latest health warnings at health.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.