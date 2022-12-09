Stock & Land
Environment Minister Plibersek invited to inspect flood devastation

By Ted Howes
December 10 2022 - 7:00am
Farmer Anthony Roelink's house, which stayed above water during a flood in 1956, came close to going under late last month. Picture by Stephanie Ryan

A Deniliquin farmer whose 132-hectare farm went completely underwater except for his house two weeks ago has called for a federal inquiry into the devastating Murray region floods

Ted Howes

