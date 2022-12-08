Beef prices struggled to maintain traction at Pakenham's fortnightly store cattle sale on the back of more wet summer weather.
Agents yarded about 2300 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange on Thursday where prices continued to ease by $200-$300 a head compared to a month ago.
Wet conditions in northern Victoria and north of the Murray River and a backlog of cattle ahead of the Christmas slowdown in abattoirs are driving the cheaper trends.
A feature of the sale was 201 Angus and Hereford steers and heifers, eight to 10 months, consigned by Bergamin Pastoral, Willow Grove.
The top pen of 21 Angus steers, 310 kilograms, was sold for $1700 or 548 cents a kilogram, while 18 Angus steers, 276kg, made $1760 or 637c/kg, 20 Angus steers, 272kg, sold for $1680 or 617c/kg, and 23 Angus steers, 243kg, were knocked down for $1620 or 666c/kg.
Sixteen Hereford steers, 294kg, made $1660 or 564c/kg, while 21 Hereford steers, 259kg, made $1550 or 598c/kg.
In comparison to the same sale in December 2021, the draft of Angus March/April 2021-drop calves averaged $1971 and included a top pen of 25 Angus steers, 321 kilograms, which made $2330 or 725c/kg.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said prices declined significantly across the board compared to the last fortnightly sale.
"It was certainly quite daunting to see how far the heavy feeder cattle have declined in cents a kilo," he said.
"It was only three weeks ago that a lot of those cattle would have been a dollar a kilo more.
"This will probably be the new norm so once people get used to the adjustment and trade accordingly, I think there is still plenty of margin in the cattle."
Wiltshaw Farming, Ventnor, sold 15 steers, 379kg, for $1840 or 485c/kg, 16 steers, 322kg, for $1660 or 521c/kg, and 18 heifers, 348kg, for $1560 or 448c/kg.
Pepperhill Trading, Willow Grove, sold eight steers, 12-14 months, 431kg, for $1940 or 450c/kg, and 21 steers, 399kg, for $1860 or 466c/kg.
Elders Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson said cattle prices declined a further $200-$300 compared to the last fortnightly sale.
"At the same time, another way to look at it for purchases, is there is good opportunity to put cattle out," he said.
"I'd be pretty confident to say there will be a good margin and return at the other end."
JLT Farms, Lang Lang, sold 18 steers, 503kg, for $2300 or 457c/kg, and 20 steers, 442kg, for $2100 or 475c/kg.
L Pozzebon, Vesper, sold 11 steers, 424kg, for $1910 or 450c/kg.
Noack Properties, Jindivick, sold eight steers, 340kg, for $1800 or 529c/kg.
CR Dixon, Koo Wee Rup, sold eight steers, 365kg, for $1720 or 471c/kg.
Red Gum Packers, Nar Nar Goon, sold 12 steers, eight to nine months, 318kg, for $1810 or 569c/kg.
Bill Cleeland, Pastoral Cove, Phillip Island, sold 14 steers, 401kg, nine to 10 months, for $2120 or 530c/kg.
Mindleigh, Labertouche, sold 18 steers, 285kg, for $1590 or 557c/kg.
AP Milne, Romsey, sold six heifers, eight to 10 months, 370kg, for $1570 or 424c/kg.
A & J Girvan, Rosedale, sold eight steers, 604kg, for $2730 or 457c/kg, 17 steers, 523kg, for $2300 or 439c/kg, and 15 steers, 555kg, for $2510 or 452c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
