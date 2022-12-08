Stock & Land
Pakenham cattle prices ease as restockers, feedlotters exercise caution

Bryce Eishold
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Beef prices struggled to maintain traction at Pakenham's fortnightly store cattle sale on the back of more wet summer weather.

