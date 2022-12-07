The Euroa December weaner steer sale reflected the softening Victorian market, with few prices passing the $2000 a head barrier.
Prices hovered around 500 cents a kilogram, for what agents said was an excellent yarding of quality cattle; .lighter steers sold for around 600c/kg.,
A number of producers put forward large annual drafts.
Agents from Nutrien, Rodwells and Elders yarded 2314 head of cattle.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Wangaratta livestock manager Daniel Fischer said the heavier end of the calves struggled to find a floor, at the start of the sale.
"I think most people hung back a little bit, to see whether the market was going to open up - but as the sale progressed, we probably found the majority of the cattle fell into a very tight price bracket, irrespective of weight," Mr Fischer said.
"Your $1700 or $2000 bought all the cattle here - probably the people who shopped early, shopped very well."
Most cattle went to buyers within a 150 kilometre radius of Euroa, including the Goulburn Valley.
But Wagga commission buyer Andrew Lowe and Ray White Albury were also very active.
"There was a lack of light-weight cattle, as well, " Mr Fischer said.
"The calves did do very well, this year, but we didn't have those extreme weights at the top - the calves were generally 320-370 kilograms," he said.
"It's a falling market, at the present moment, and that's the biggest problem - we are trying to find where the floor is."
Read more:
Elders Euroa auctioneer Joe Allen said there was "phenomenal local support".
"The Goulburn Valley stood in and did their part; we had repeat buyers from outer areas, but I think you'll see a change in the buying field, in the next month or two.
"There were very few Gippslanders here, who tend drive this market along
"They will start to scratch their belly and wake up, as their country dries out ,and they get into selling a few more bullocks."
The bulk of the yarding ran between 300-400kg - "we have had heavier calves here, but really I think this yarding was as consistently heavy as it had been."
"It was satisfactory, or a little bit over expectations - the clients were aware it was going to be a bit cheaper and it's a matter of getting used to it," he said.
"We have been pulled out of trouble by the quality and weight of the cattle."
Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, said the sale was in line with other markets, in the last few weeks.
'It is back a fair way, but - in saying that - it was a very solid result," Mr Delaney said.
'"It was no cheaper than other weaner sales we have been seeing in the last week
"If anything, it might have been a little bit stronger - bearing in mind this is a real feature yarding with an exceptional draft of cattle for this area."
He said agents were starting to see "a little bit more life, about the job".
Leone Ryan, Kerami, Pyalong, sold 20 steers, Adameluca and Weemalah-blood, 400kg, for $1990 or 497c/kg.
Balthayock Pastoral sold 16 Connemara-blood steers, 386kg, for $1950 or 505c/kg.
R McGeehan and S Gall, Flowerdale, sold 20 Newnham-blood steers, 389kg, for $1950 or 501c/kg.
J and H Wall and Sons, Lynfield, sold 20 Merridale-blood steers, 393kg, for $2000 or 508c/kg.
IL Dickinson sold 14 steers, 386kg, for $1900 or 492c/kg.
H and H Cocking, Black Magic, Euroa, sold 30 Black Magic-blood steers, 370kg, for $2000 or 540c/kg.
Hansen Angus, Yea, sold its first pen of 20 Merridale-blood steers, 380kg, for $2010 or 528c/kg.
Xinda Group, Molka, sold 20 Newblax-blood steers, 375kg, for $1870 or 498c/kg.
Fredlim, Caniambo, sold 22 Witherswood-blood steers, 374kg, for $1880 or 502c/kg.
Beavis Farming, Violet Town, sold 26 Pathfinder and Merridale-blood steers, 387kg, for $1950 or 503c/kg.
A second pen of 14, 248kg, sold for $1570 or 633c/kg.
Bargunyah sold 20 Connamara-blood steers, 357kg, for $1890 or 529c/kg.
C and P McDermid, Ruffy, sold 17 Innisfail-blood steers, 364kg, for $1930 or 530c/kg.
Nullawill sold 10 Connamara-blood steers, 402kg, for $1980 or 492c/kg.
Major View, Major Plains, sold 10 PJ Cattle Co-blood steers, 365kg, for $1180 or 525c/kg.
Yandra, Gooram, sold its first pen of 18 Merridale-blood steers, 374kg, for $2030 or 542c/kg.
Warawee, Winton, sold 12 Prime-blood steers, 353kg, for $1830 or 518c/kg.
Their seconds, 13 steers, 303kg, sold for $1780 or 587c/kg.
GI and PA Rowe, Lurg, sold 40 Alpine-blood steers, 323kg, for $1870 or 578c/kg.
Warrenall, Warrenbayne, sold 24 Connamara and Prime-blood steers, 329kg, for $1780 or 541c/kg; their seconds, 30 steers, 389kg, sold for $2040 or 524c/kg.
Gove Pastoral sold 17 Riga-blood steers, 337kg, for $1670 or 495c/kg.
Larapinta sold 25 Alpine-blood steers, 332kg, for $1840 or 554c/kg.
K and L Dean, Violet Town, sold 26 Connamara, Prime and Innisfail-blood steers, 284kg, for $1710 or 602c/kg.
Yencken sold 33 Riddelvue and Alpine-blood steers, 303kg, for $1780 or 587c/kg.
Ross Perry sold 21 steers, 294kg, for $1750 or 595c/kg.
Gooram Springs sold 24 Witherswood and Merridale-blood steers, 245kg, for $1500 or 612c/kg.
Their pen of 20, 218kg, sold for $1500 or 638c/kg.
Beach Farming, KIalla, sold 23 Te Mania-blood steers, 280kg, for $1750 or 625c/kg.
JD Brian, Tongala, sold 16 Angus and South Devon steers, 356kg, for $1780 or 500c/kg.
Not free content:
Free content:
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.