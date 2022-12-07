Stock & Land
Euroa steer weaner sale reflects the falling market, with softer prices

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 1:23pm
The Euroa December weaner steer sale reflected the softening Victorian market, with few prices passing the $2000 a head barrier.

