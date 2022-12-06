Beef prices tumbled at Bairnsdale by as much as $300 a head as feedlot buyers and northern orders were nowhere to be seen.
Agents yarded 950 cattle at the fortnightly store cattle market in a sale Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones described as "lacking in quality".
"The better end of the cattle, which there weren't many of, were probably $150-$200 cheaper, and your secondary cattle were back $200-$300," he said.
"There was not feedlot competition here, nobody from the north so it was up to buyers from locally and South Gippsland who bought a majority of the cattle."
R & R Reynolds, Hillside, sold four Belgian Blue-cross steers, 2.5 years, 853kg, for $2940 a head or 344 cents a kilogram.
R Carey, Ensay, sold six Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 18 months, 535kg, for $2480 or 463c/kg.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 12 Charolais steers, 15-16 months, 377kg, for $1910 or 506c/kg, and 12 steers, 327kg, for $1610 or 492c/kg.
K & C Newman, Nicholson, sold 14 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross heifers, 10 months, 288kg, for $1510 or 524c/kg.
M Nixon sold 14 Angus steers, 557kg, for $2560 or 459c/kg.
G Feeley sold 10 Angus steers, 437kg, for $2350 or 537c/kg, and nine Angus heifers, 330kg, for $1640 or 496c/kg.
Marlo Downs sold 21 Angus steers, 358kg, for $2040 or 569c/kg, 21 steers, 332kg, for $1910 or 575c/kg, and 17 Angus heifers, 282kg, for $1710 or 606c/kg.
Condon Lee sold 11 Angus steers, 355kg, for $1890 or 532c/kg, and 15 heifers, 364kg, for $1800 or 494c/kg.
Ventnor NSW sold 20 Poll Hereford heifers, 378kg, for $2000.
G Anderson 11 Angus cows with calves at foot for $2725.
LD & EM Woodward sold 12 Angus and Hereford/Angus-cross cows, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to an Angus bull for $3000.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
