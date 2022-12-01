Victorian cattle prices continued to ease at Pakenham this week during the Victorian Livestock Exchange's monthly cow and calf sale.
Agents yarded about 500 cows and calves and springing females and said prices eased across the board on all breeds and ages.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said wet weather was a driving factor for the correction.
"Cattle with a bit of youth and breeding about them still sold very well," he said.
"The Angus heifers and calves and third and fourth-calving cows dominated the better end of the sale.
"There was South Gippsland support at the sale with graziers buying cattle, along with some support from buyers near Shepparton."
Mr Setches said it was extremely wet across parts of West and South Gippsland.
"People are talking about how wet it is and how they can't get hay made or drive into the paddock," he said.
"Those conditions are unprecedented for this time of year."
RA Cook, Bayles, sold six Angus cows with calves at foot for $2550, six cows with calves at foot for $2625, seven cows with calves at foot for $2450 and seven cows with calves at foot for $2400.
Mr Cook also sold 15 springing Speckle Park heifers to calve in January and February for $2300.
Terry Miller, Woolamai, sold 33 Angus cows and calves, including 12 Angus heifers with calves at foot for $3700, 10 Angus cows with calves at foot for $3175 and 11 cows with calves at foot for $3175.
Drouin Park, Drouin, sold 21 Angus heifers, pregnancy-tested-in-calf, for $2700.
Greenacres sold a pen of 15 first calving Angus heifers with calves at foot for $3650.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said the market was relative to other sales in Victoria.
"A majority of the cattle would have been a solid $200 cheaper, but still there was plenty of competition," he said.
"We had a huge crowd, but at the moment people are reluctant because of how wet the season has been."
Everitt, Seeley and Bennetts director Jarrod Bennetts said smaller lots and crossbred cattle sold to strong demand.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
