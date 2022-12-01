A combination of factors plaguing Victoria's cattle industry caused prices to ease by as much as $350 a head at Kyneton's monthly store sale.
Agents yarded 967 cattle on Thursday where fewer large-volume buyers were present.
Elders Kyneton livestock manager Dean Coxon said the price correction was in line with other selling centres across eastern Australia.
"People that buy a lot of cattle haven't had the spring they would have liked, it's very wet, so people haven't been able to get rid of their fat cattle and buy replacements largely due to the weather," he said.
"The sale did see a few commission buyers present, but they didn't push the market along.
"We saw restockers really drive this market and that's because they have an abundance of grass."
A feature of the market was 100 autumn-drop Angus steers and heifers, Banquet and Te Mania blood, consigned by Bassett & Roberts, Lindley, Glenhope.
"Both the steers and heifers went to repeat buyers so that shows the cattle definitely do their job."
"The Lindley calves were outstanding with the lead draft at 380 kilos selling for $2040 a head, while the top pen of heifers at 334kg made $1920," Mr Coxon said.
The Lindley draft included 18 steers, 380kg, for $2040 or 536c/kg and 27 steers, 340kg, for $1920 or 564c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 15 heifers, 334kg, for $1920 or 574c/kg.
McGrath Rodwells Livestock manager Kieran McGrath, Kyneton, said the sale was on par with other cattle markets across Victoria.
"We quoted the sale as $200-$300 behind compared to last month, potentially up to $350 in some places," he said.
Mr McGrath said there were a number of factors which led to the significant correction.
"It's to do with all the butchers and meat processors who have a heap of beef around them that they haven't been able to get rid of," he said.
"There's a backlog of a lot of beef and mutton stuck on wharfs and in transit on water.
"Feedlots are basically stocked at this moment and we have local issues with northern buyers who usually come south at this time of year but can't because of flooding and roads in disrepair."
About 12 per cent of the yarding was passed in and not sold, as some buyers were reluctant to meet the reserve.
"We did have a good contingent of local buyers in attendance, along with three meat buyers plus there was an order from Wagga Wagga, NSW, and the southern Riverina which purchased cattle at a discounted rate," he said.
Davis Pastoral, Sutton Grange, sold nine yearling Angus steers, 415kg, for $2000 or 481c/kg.
Coopers Ranch, Drummond, sold 15 Charolais-cross steers, 284-330kg, for $1650-$1750.
D & S Anderson, Barfold, sold nine Angus steers, 453kg, for $2160 or 476c/kg.
G & N Bell, Barfold, sold 13 Angus steers, 401kg, for $2000 or 498c/kg.
Fraser Agriculture sold 13 Simmental steers, 288kg, for $1880 or 652c/kg.
Craig Pethybridge, Taradale, sold 13 Angus cows with calves at foot for $2725.
The Estate of A McDonald, Carlsruhe, sold seven Charolais-cross heifers with calves at foot for $3150.
D & L Gordon, Carlsruhe, sold three fourth-calving Angus cows with calves, PTIC, at foot for $3800.
Campaspe Cattle Company sold six five-year-old cows with four-month-old calves at foot, rejoined to an Angus bull, for $3500.
R & N Buck, Carlsruhe, sold nine Angus heifers, 367kg, for $1880 or 512c/kg.
J & L Deddmann, Barfold, sold 14 Angus heifers, 344kg, for $1800 or 523c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
