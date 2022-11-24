Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Pakenham Angus steers pass 800c/kg, feedlots and restockers clash

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A broad range of feedlotters, meat buyers and restockers were out in force at Pakenham's store cattle sale where prices for lightweight Angus calves soared past 800 cents a kilogram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.