Colac quoted at $50-100 a head dearer, as weaners come through

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
November 8 2022 - 12:00pm
Charles Steward Dove auctioneer Shelby Howard takes bids at Colac. Picture by Andrew Miller.

Weaner cattle have started to come through at the Colac store sale, with local restockers keen to put them back into the paddock, after a wet winter.

