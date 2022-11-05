Stock & Land

Aviation firefighters support 'no confidence' vote on leadership

November 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wes Garrett said aviation firefighters continue to be deeply concerned that firefighter shortages were undermining their capacity to protect Australia's air travellers. Photo: Shutterstock

Aviation firefighters have supported a vote of 'no confidence' in the leadership of their employer, Airservices Australia and have overwhelmingly voted to support taking work stoppages which will impact flights into and across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.