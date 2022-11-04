A south-west community hub is recovering from flood waters which swept through the facility with safety checks planned.
Panmure Recreation Reserve - partially under water when the Hopkins River peaked last month - will need its grandstand, stairs behind the pavilion and canteen to be assessed to ensure "they're still sound".
Panmure Football Netball Club president Philip Mahony said the recovery process would take time.
"It wasn't too bad in the finish but we've certainly got some issues to work through," he said.
"Moyne Shire has been through and had a look at some of the areas there, like the grandstand, and we have to have them professionally looked at going forward to make sure they're sound.
"The playground will need to have all the bedding redone. They were all flooded and there's no guarantee of the health of all the bedding."
Mr Mahony said the ground "didn't seem to get a lot of damage" which was a relief to the Bulldogs' football sides and the Allansford-Panmure Cricket Club teams which use the facility.
"It's still very wet but it's looking quite OK," he said.
The bitumen netball courts are a wait-and-see scenario.
"They are going to be a bit harder to work out because if water has got underneath them we're not going to see a response there for a little while," Mr Mahony said.
"The river is still very, very high so it's not a process we want to move through too quickly until we make sure we're right through the worst of it."
Mr Mahony credited pre-flood preparations, including removing temporary fencing and storing sponsorship signs, for limiting the damage.
"We have a little bit of work to do but by-and-large it wasn't too bad," he said.
"The areas were pretty well sandbagged. The response by the community and club members was fantastic.
"There was one tank there that was empty and we had to make sure that was full and didn't float away on us."
Moyne Shire director of economy and place Jodie McNamara said the recovery process was under way.
"Council has assessed buildings at the Panmure Recreation Reserve following the floods and found some damage to structures - particularly the old grandstand and the access ramp to the clubrooms," she said.
"This information has been provided to the Department of Land Water and Planning which has ownership of the reserve as well as the football netball club.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
