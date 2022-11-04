Stock & Land

Victoria logging emits three million tonnes of carbon a year

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
November 5 2022 - 7:00am
Up to 14 million tonnes of carbon emissions could be prevented if logging of native forests ceased. (AP PHOTO)

Native forest logging in Victoria emits at least three million tonnes of carbon emissions each year, new research shows.

