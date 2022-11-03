Stock & Land
Warrnambool stock agents call on locals to write to councillors ahead of vote on saleyard's future

Philippe Perez
AT
By Philippe Perez, and Andrew Thomson
November 4 2022 - 6:00am
Nutrien's Kieran Johnston, Brian O'Halloran's Anthony Mahoney, J & J Kelly's Jack Kelly and HF Richardson's Conor Mugavin. The four local stock agents are urging local farmers to lobby council to invest in the Warrnambool saleyards. Picture by Philippe Perez.

Warrnambool stock agents are calling on farmers and locals in the region to write to their local councillors to consider keeping the town's local saleyards open.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

