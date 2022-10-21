Stock & Land
Ballarat store sale remains strong with prices up to $250 dearer

Updated October 25 2022 - 1:16am, first published October 21 2022 - 7:00am
Prices kept firm at a well attended CVLX October Ballarat store sale, with good quality cattle throughout with local buyers keeping competitive with feedlotters.

