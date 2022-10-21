Widespread showers, rain and thunderstorms will continue to hit eastern Australia in the coming days and into early next week, as a plea has been issued to support farmers affected by the devastating floodwaters.
The Bureau of Meteorology said showers and thunderstorms were possible for much of eastern Australia, from northern Queensland into NSW, northern Victoria and eastern South Australia.
The risk of severe thunderstorms will be on and west of the Great Dividing Range, most likely for eastern inland Queensland and northern inland New South Wales.
Severe thunderstorms are possible for central and southern New South Wales and into northern Victoria.
It comes as the Victorian Farmers' Markets Association has called on people to directly show their support for Victorian farmers affected by the floods by shopping at farmers' markets this weekend.
"Many of Victoria's farmers have been severely affected by the state's floods and further rain forecasts are concerning," VFMA president Chris Hain said.
"Our state's smaller scale producers underpin Victoria's reputation for diversity and quality.
"They need to be kept in mind with regard to assistance - not just government help but also directly by the public: Victorians caring for fellow Victorians."
The bureau said showers and thunderstorms could spread further south into Victoria and Tasmania on Friday.
Thunderstorms are possible for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Over the weekend, showers and storms will move into south-east Queensland, eastern New South Wales, and showers will increase across South Australia western New South Wales and western Victoria on Saturday.
During Sunday, a cold front will bring another burst of showers and storms across much of south-east Australia and a low-pressure system is expected to develop over inland New South Wales on Sunday night driving further showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.
Major Flooding continues across northern Victoria and inland New South Wales.
VFMA executive officer Peter Kenyon said people living in cities and regional centres often asked how they could help farmers.
"The easiest way is to shop at genuine, 'legit' farmers' markets where you're dealing directly with Victorian farmers and food and drink producers," he said.
"Depending on their flood damage, not every grower in the VFMA network will be able to bring a food, drink or flower harvest to market but for those who can, every purchase helps."
