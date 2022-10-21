Stock & Land
Home/Weather

Rain to lash Victoria, plea to support farmers' markets issued

October 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Fox of Somerset Heritage Produce on the Goulburn River flats at Seymour one year ago. This week Chloe was flooded out.

Widespread showers, rain and thunderstorms will continue to hit eastern Australia in the coming days and into early next week, as a plea has been issued to support farmers affected by the devastating floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.