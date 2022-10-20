Three rams sold during Glenara Merinos' 35th on-property auction have surged past the stud's previous top-priced record in a result "hard to believe" according to the Mibus family.
The stud sold 56 of 60 rams to a top price of $14,200, and averaged $2306.
"The three top-priced rams we sold in this sale were the dearest rams we've ever sold and that's an exceptional result if you ask me," Glenara Merinos stud principal Trevor Mibus, Dunkeld, said.
"Last year our top price was $7400 and we've eclipsed that by three times during this sale."
READ MORE:
The Mibus family, including Trevor and Kathy, and Rachael, Brooke and Jacob, sold two of their three top-priced rams to stud breeders during the sale on Monday.
Duncan and Jess Barber, Coliban Park, Elphinstone, purchased the top-priced ram via Elders Hamilton, Lot 6 for $14,200 - Glenara's highest ever priced ram and one of two purchases by the Barbers.
Mr Barber said he had bought rams from the Mibus family for the last 20 years.
"They're very similar quality to what we ourselves breed her," he said.
"We've got Saxon Merinos and we target the Italian market so 90 per cent of our wool goes to Italy.
"This ram will be joined to some of our own stud ewes to produce replacement rams."
David Padgett, Ararat, purchased three rams to a top price of $10,200, through Elders Ararat.
Meanwhile, the Barty family from Beverley Merino stud, Redesdale, purchased Lot 1 Glenara Max, which was the supreme Merinos at Hamilton's Sheepvention for $8200, through Nutrien Bendigo.
The stud attracted three new buyers to the sale.
Darren and Debbie Hicks, Hamilton, purchased through AWN a ram for $4400.
Among the 22 buyers was volume buyers Rob and Amanda Freeman, Ross, Tasmania, who bought six rams.
Everard and Matthew Linke, Croxton East, also bought six rams at auction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.