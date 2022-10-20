Stock & Land
Glenara Merinos at Dunkeld smashes previous top ram record

October 20 2022 - 7:00pm
Lachy Brown, Elders Hamilton, Jack and Duncan Barber, Coliban Park, Elphinstone, Jacob and Kathy Mibus, Glenara, Craig Potter, Elders Ararat, and middle Rachael and Trevor Mibus, Glenara, with rams Lot 5 and Lot 6.

*56 of 60 rams sold to $14,200, av $2306

Three rams sold during Glenara Merinos' 35th on-property auction have surged past the stud's previous top-priced record in a result "hard to believe" according to the Mibus family.

