Opposition pledges soil research centre if elected

By Adrian Black
October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Victoria's opposition says it will establish a soils research centre if it wins the November poll. (Ap Photo/AAP PHOTOS)

A Liberal-Nationals government will establish a regional soils research centre in Victoria if elected in November.

