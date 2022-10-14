Stock & Land
Further rainfall, over the coming months, sees a farm dam alert issued

October 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Farm dam owners have been advised to ensure the storages are up to scratch, after predictions of ongoing rain until December. Picture supplied by Goulburn-Murray Water.

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is urging customers with dams on their properties to prepare for further rainfall in the coming months.

