Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is urging customers with dams on their properties to prepare for further rainfall in the coming months.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting above median rainfall from October to December, and many of GMW's storages are already at capacity.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said intense rain and flood events could lead to the rapid filling of dams or overtopping, increasing the risk of private dam failure.
"It is crucial customers with licensed dams take some general precautions," Ms Cusack said.
"Inspecting and monitoring dams, clearing spillways and outlet pipes to help pass flood water, and repairing any cracks and other defects will help ensure minimise the negative impacts of heavy rainfall."
Read more:
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has produced booklets, 'Your dam your responsibility' and 'Dam safety emergency plan' to help owners understand their responsibilities for operating and maintaining dams on their properties.
To view these booklets, head to - https://www.water.vic.gov.au/managing-dams-and-water-emergencies/dams/guidance-notes
For BOM alerts, visit www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/outlook/
