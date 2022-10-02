The Simmentals competition at the Melbourne Royal Show has been won by a home bred Maverick cow owned by the Canning family.
The winner is the great grand daughter of the stud's establishment female who was given to co-stud principal Ruby Canning by her late grandfather Peter Schembri from the Maverick Simmental stud, and goes back to the original establishment genetics of the stud's herd.
Mavstar, Myamyn, took out the supreme exhibit with their heifer Maverick Red Star, who originally won the 24-36 month cow or heifer class earlier in the competition.
Co-stud principal Ruby Canning said the win was an absolute honour for her family to win at the 50th anniversary of the Simmentals being exhibited at the show.
"We have just been so excited to be back showing at Melbourne," Ms Canning said.
"My grandparents won grand Simmental champion female nearly 25 years ago, so to win today, at the 50th anniversary, with cattle that has got my past genetics in them as well is great."
"It's really special to be still showing and still continuing our grandfathers and fathers legacy, and to be winning with home bred cows that we're very proud of."
Mavstar team exhibited two cows and calves who were both half-sisters, both by one of their home bred bulls, Mavstar Licorice Red, which she said resulted in the females being "well put together and very sound".
Throughout the pandemic, Ms Canning said the stud worked hard on getting genetics right at home and incorporating new genetics into their operation.
She credited her mum Rita, dad Ross and younger brother Jacob for the effort put in through COVID lockdowns to get their herd to a high quality.
"They're very fertile and sound heifers, and they're really the epitome of what we like to breed as well," she said.
"We actually are really proud of working together at our stud as a family, to breed great cattle and now it's a good time to get them back out there .
"We're also doing some embryo transfer programs at home and we've also got females and bulls, which will be for sale early next year."
The grand champion bull was awarded to Rellum Farms Smooth Operator, from Rellum Farms, Mount Gambier SA owned by GC & VJ Muller, which originally won the 16-20 month bull class.
Judge Donna Robson, Flemington, Adelong NSW said all exhibits were an example of what "beef production was all about"
"I really loved the udder quality under this female, and she's got that depth and capacity," she said.
