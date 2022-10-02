Stock & Land
Mavstar take out supreme exhibit for Simmentals at Melbourne Royal Show

By Philippe Perez
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:34am, first published October 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Rita, Ruby and Jacob Canning, and other representatives from the Mavstar stud and supreme exhibit Maverick Red Star with judge Donna Robson, Flemington, Adelong NSW, International Animal Health representative Shannon Lawlor and Garry Gillet and Peter Wenn from Simmental Australia.

The Simmentals competition at the Melbourne Royal Show has been won by a cow with genetics from another female who originally won grand champion female at the same show in 1997.

