The Simmentals competition at the Melbourne Royal Show has been won by a cow with genetics from another female who originally won grand champion female at the same show in 1997.
Mavstar, Myamyn, took out the supreme exhibit with their heifer Maverick Red Star, who originally won the Cow or 24-36 month heifer class earlier in the competition.
Co-stud principal Ruby Canning said the win was an absolute honour for her family to win at the 50th anniversary of the Simmentals being exhibited at the show.
We have just been so excited to be back showing at Melbourne.
My grandparents won grand champion female around 25 years ago, so to win today, the 50th with cattle that has got my past genetics in them as well.
It's really special to be still showing and still continuing on their legacy, and to be winning with home bred cows that we're very proud of.
Mavstar team exhibited two cows and calves who were both half-sisters, both by one of their home bred bulls - Mavstar Licorice Red, which Ms Cooper said resulted in the females being "well put together and very sound".
Over the years when the show wasn't on, Ms Canning said the stud worked on genetics at home and incorporating new genetics.
She credited her mum Rita, dad Ross and younger brother Jacob for the effort put in through COVID lockdowns.
"They're very fertile, and they're really the epitome of what we like to breed as a family as well," she said.
"We're also doing some embryo transfer programs at home and we've also got females and bulls, which will be for sale early next year. So I think it's just a really good time to promote some cattle and get back out there."
The grand champion bull was awarded to Rellum Farms Smooth Operator, from Rellum Farms, Mount Gambier SA owned by GC & VJ Muller.
That bull originally won the 16-20 month bull class earlier in the day.
Judge Donna Robson, Flemington, Adelong NSW said the Mavstar's supreme exhibit was an example of what "beef production was all about"
"With the quality of calf that she's got behind her, that [is] an exceptional thing to have in your herd," she said.
"I really loved the udder quality under this female, and she's got that depth and capacity."
"She's feminine through that front end, and I love the neck extension... and is a really hard female to fault."
