Indonesia hits 3 million FMD vaccinations

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 1 2022 - 8:00pm
Indonesian authorities say they have vaccinated more than three million animals susceptible to foot and mouth diesease. Map - Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture

Indonesian authorities say they have now vaccinated more than three million susceptible animals in ongoing efforts to bring the highly contagious foot and mouth disease under control.

