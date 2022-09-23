A Victorian Suffolk stud which has not missed a Melbourne Royal Show in more than 50 years has won a prestigious sash, claiming the most successful shortwool stud.
Deppeler Suffolks, Derrinallum, was crowned champion of the ASSBA British-breed shortwool group, after winning a string of other titles during the annual event.
"I've been showing here for 50 years and haven't missed a show," Deppeler Suffolks stud principal Doug Deppeler said.
"We came back this year and we got the champion ram, won all the group classes in the breed and now we've one the ASSBA championship.
"We did get reserve champion ewe, but overall it was a very consistent show."
READ MORE:
The Border Leicesters claimed the ASSBA longwool exhibit a day earlier, with the Stoney family of Ellingerrin Border Leicester stud, Modewarre, awarded the title.
Mr Deppeler said the Suffolks were great for a number of reasons, and went beyond their ornamental value.
"Getting past that, commercially they are a great meat sheep, they have a lean carcase and they're easy-doing and good-doing," she said.
"They've generally been noted for their ease of lambing and a few things going for them, but unfortunately a lot of people don't like their colour."
The Deppeler stud was started in 1970 and notched up its 50th anniversary in 2020.
"That has all been under the one management and hopefully it's going to keep going for a while to come," he said.
ASSBA Interbreed judge Scott Mitchell, Rene Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Culcairn, said the Suffolks went up against a string of other breeds.
"The group of four animals, two rams and two ewes, was more even and they stood really square, had plenty of class and style and breed type so it was very close between the breeds," Mr Mitchell said.
"They were up against the rest of the ASSBA breeds and represented was the South Suffolks, Hampshire Downs and the Wiltshire Horns.
"The South Suffolks and Hampshire Downs were very close, but it was probably just one animal in those groups that let them down on the day."
Mr Mitchell said judging the four breeds was quite challenging.
"It's just as hard to judge the competition as it is to get four very even sheep out on the floor so the studs have to be commended for it," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.