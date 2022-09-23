Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Deppeler Suffolks, Ellingerrin Border Leicesters win ASSBA sashes at Melbourne Royal Show

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Savage, Lorelle Deppeler, ASSBA Interbreed judge Scott Mitchell, Rene Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Culcairn, NSW, Rebecca Deppeler and Doug Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolks, Derrinallum, with the ASSBA Breeds Interbreed Shortwool Group.

A Victorian Suffolk stud which has not missed a Melbourne Royal Show in more than 50 years has won a prestigious sash, claiming the most successful shortwool stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.