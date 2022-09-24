Five new compact, versatile tractors have entered the Australian and New Zealand market with the release of Massey Ferguson's MF 6S series.
The manufacturer is extending its enhanced user experience, connectivity, and smart farming features to the 101 kilowatt to 134kw (135 horsepower to 180hp) sector.
These four-cylinder tractors offer significantly higher levels of comfort and control first seen on the award-winning MF 8S series.
The MF 6S series' compact dimensions and 2.67m wheelbase make the tractors highly maneuverable, with a turning radius of just 4.75m.
Weighing 400kg less than their six-cylinder equivalents, coupled with the powerful engines, the tractors offer the best in-class power-to-weight ratio.
As well as delivering high performance with optimum economy, the tractors tread lightly helping to protect the soil.
They are able to handle heavy payloads with a gross vehicle weight of up to 12,500kg.
A substantial gross combination weight of 44.5 tonnes means they can also safely haul heavy loaded trailers.
Massey Ferguson HHP and specialty tractors ANZ marketing product manager Raph Hymus said the MF 6S series provided a complete package of comfort, control and connectivity.
"The combination of exceptional power-to-weight ratio and outstanding agility provides unrivalled performance for modern farming operations," Mr Hymus said.
"This maneuverability and performance is complemented by a full suite of technology solutions for the astute operator."
Top transmission choice on all models includes seamless shifting from the Dyna-VT Super Eco, or the Massey Ferguson Dyna-6 Super-Eco, semi-powershift with AutoDrive.
Both transmissions come with the unique MF Power Control lever on the left-hand side of the steering column, which provides clutchless shuttling, with an adjustable response. It also shifts speeds up or down and selects neutral.
Dyna-VT continuously variable transmissions are now equipped with a new Automatic Mode.
Simply activated with a switch on the armrest, auto mode allows the operator to adjust forward speed with the Multipad lever or the foot pedal, while the engine speed is automatically regulated according to the load and speed.
The hand throttle now also sets a lower engine speed limit - with rpm never dropping below this limit.
The new Super Eco version of the Dyna-VT reduces fuel consumption by achieving 40km/hr at just 1450rpm.
A highly efficient and reliable Dyna-6 Super Eco 24 x 24 semi-powershift transmission achieves a top speed of 40km/hr at a low 1500rpm and saves fuel.
AutoDrive, standard on all models, automatically shifts speeds relative to the engine load and speed. Operators can also manually set the engine rpm at which changes are made.
Those working in specialist crops will welcome the Super Creeper option, which provides precise control with speeds down to 70m/hr at 1400m/s.
All tractors include the brake-to-neutral function, which disengages drive when the brakes are applied.
READ MORE:
Inside the cab, changes to the modern Datatronic 5 terminal not only increase functionality, but also make it easier to use.
Also new is the MF E-Loader option that helps to increase loading accuracy, productivity and safety and provides control and setting of the new Bucket Shake facility.
This enables operators to weigh individual fork or bucket loads and record the total weights of each item, load or job and these can be transferred as a simple spreadsheet.
For further operating flexibility there is also the updated Fieldstar 5 terminal option, which enables operators to run all the smart farming operations on a separate screen.
With up to 9600kg rear linkage capacity and powerful, 110 litre/minute closed-centre load-sensing hydraulics, the tractors will handle and operate a wide range of large, modern implements with ease.
For those requiring more flow there is a 150L/min option on Dyna-6 models, while Dyna-VT tractors come with a 190L/min option.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.