Twelve-month-old Angus steers sold well beyond $2400 a head while light-weight calves soared past 800 cents a kilogram at Wangaratta's spring store weaner sale on Friday.
About 3500 cattle were yarded for the annual sale, named in memory of the late Wangaratta stock agent Gordon Sinclair who died in August 2019 aged 94.
Advertisement
Mr Sinclair's three sons, one from Queensland and two from SA, made the journey from their respective states to watch the market.
It was the first time they had been able to watch the sale following their father's death after two years of border restrictions due to COVID-19.
READ MORE:
Buyers from across the state were active in the opening lanes of the market, including Anthony Delaney, Delaney Livestock & Property, Pakenham, who bought more than a dozen pens of cattle, mainly for Yarra Valley-based bullock fatteners.
Mr Delaney bought the top-priced weaner pen of 23 Angus steers, 11-12 months, consigned by G, P & D Norman for $2460.
The pen weighed 432 kilograms and made 569c/kg.
The Normans, who sold 98 mixed-sex Angus cattle, also sold the dearest and best presented pen of heifers at the sale with 28 Angus, Banquet blood, 11-12 months, 353kg, fetching $2440 or 691c/kg.
The pen was bought by Peter Dargan, AWN, for a restocking client near Wangaratta.
The weaner section of the sale started with a draft of 214 Angus steers consigned by Bowmans Forest, Bowmans Forest, 10-12 months, which ranged from 364-275kg.
Three pens of 21 steers, respectively, sold for $2280 and ranged from 364-359kg or 626-635c/kg.
It followed three pens of 31 steers which made $2250 and ranged from 317-314kg or 716-709c/kg.
The lightest pen of the Bowmans Forest draft, 24 steers, 275kg, made $2240 or 814c/kg.
Selling agent AWN Wangaratta livestock agent Ryan Hussey said only three buyers shared a slice of the lead draft of calves.
"It exceeded expectations really," he said.
"Bowmans Forest spare no money on bulls and genetics and they've been doing it a long time.
"People who have had them keep saying how well they do so everyone knows that they can't go wrong if they buy them."
Advertisement
He said cattle prices had jumped $200-$300 a head in recent weeks as farmers stepped up to the rail to restock for spring.
Another Gippsland-based buyer, Paul Wilson, SEJ Leongatha, was also active throughout the market, buying cattle for clients in South Gippsland.
Among his selection, Mr Wilson bought the best presented steer pen of the sale, 26 steers, 10-12 months, 347kg, for $2390 or 688c/kg which was consigned by Annette Smith, Byawatha.
Mrs Smith sold 110 Angus weaners, including another pen of 25 steers, 350kg, for $2390 or 682c/kg and 20 steers, 304kg, for $2170 or 713c/kg.
Meat processor HW Greenham also chased black cattle to background in southern Victoria, eventually destined for its Moe meat plant in Gippsland.
The Gippsland processor bought a pen of 24 Black Baldy steers, 10 months, 304kg, for $2360 or 776c/kg, consigned by S & H Mahoney, Mansfield, while a Gippsland bullock fattener from Heyfield bought the second pen of Mahoney steers, with 10 cattle, 233kg, knocked down for $2000 or 858c/kg.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Mountain Fresh Livestock, Kinglake, sold 54 steers, 10-11 months, 243kg, for $2000 or 823c/kg.
Before the sale, agents were forced to re-print several vendor cards - which displayed the details of the cattle in each one - after some of the cardboard sheets were consumed by some curious weaner cattle.
The sale started with a dozen pens of older cattle, including five grown Angus steers consigned by P & K Del Mastro, Bowmans Forest, 486kg, which made $2660 or 547c/kg.
RM & LJ Forrest sold the dearest pen with 15 Angus steers, 477kg, which made $2700 or 566c/kg.
Nixon Partners sold one of the few Hereford pens in the sale with 14 cattle, 461kg, knocked down for $2600 or 563c/kg.
Advertisement
Corcoran Parker Wangaratta director Justin Keane cattle presented in true store-like condition.
"Dollars a head wise, result were very good although I think those buying have bought cattle with a lot of frame," he said.
"In a month to six weeks' time, given the season everywhere, they're going to have a pretty good calf too."
Mr Corcoran said buyers would be generally pleased with the condition of the cattle heading into spring.
"We did have a lot of interest from Nutrien Delaney and SEJ in the Gippsland region, but a lot of cattle have been absorbed in our north-east region and as far as Wagga Wagga, NSW," he said.
Queensland buyer Bill Burton, Mort & Co, was also at the sale and looking for cattle to background in central NSW.
Advertisement
In other sales where black cattle were aged 10-12 months, KT & GR Vincent, Bobinawarrah, sold 6 steers, 390kg, for $2360 or 605c/kg.
Glenara Angus, Tallygaroopna, sold 14 steers, 396kg, for $2310 or 626c/kg.
SH & ML Thrum, Greta West, sold 21 steers, 352kg, for $2240 or 636c/kg.
RF & VJ Allen, Byawatha, sold 16 steers, 355kg, for $2190 or 614c/kg, as well as 18 heifers, 326kg, for $1900 or 582c/kg.
WB & KM Harrington, Whorouly, sold 23 steers, 310kg, for $2180 or 703c/kg.
Euduna Livestock sold 42 steers, 384kg, for $2340 or 609c/kg and 42 steers for $2260.
Advertisement
Baringa Ag sold 30 steers, 12-13 months, 360kg, for $2300 or 638c/kg.
S & E Cleal sold 32 steers, 317kg, for $2320 or 731c/kg.
Homeleigh Holdings sold 23 steers, 350kg, for $2310 or 660c/kg.
G Nicol, Faldinghurst, Wangaratta, sold 10 steers, 361kg, for $2270 or 628c/kg.
P & K Del Mastro sold 20 steers, 393kg, for $2300 or 585c/kg.
Brian Mahoney, Mansfield, sold 25 steers, 293kg, for $2200 or 750c/kg.
Advertisement
CJ & FL Holland, Mansfield, sold 20 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 326kg, for $2250 or 690c/kg, and 20 steers, 288kg, for $2160 or 750c/kg.
G Dunkley, Boorhaman, sold 14 steers, 410kg, for $2420 or 590c/kg, as well as 18 heifers, 392kg, for $2110 or 538c/kg.
Davilak Pastoral, Mansfield, sold 22 steers, 318kg, for $2260 or 710c/kg and 22 steers, 315kg, for $2260 or 714c/kg, as well as 40 heifers, 314kg, for $2090 or 665c/kg via a buyer on AuctionsPlus.
Loxley Pastoral, Killawarra, sold 20 steers, 372kg, for $2390 or 642c/kg, and 24 steers, 311kg, for $2235 or 718c/kg, as well as 18 heifers, 334kg, for $2060 or 616c/kg.
Granite Flat Pastoral, Mita Mita, sold 27 steers, nine to 11 months, 260kg, for $2030 or 780c/kg and 24 steers, 218kg, for $1750 or 802c/kg.
In the heifer sale, Ronald Pastoral, Laceby, sold 11 heifers, 440kg, for $2280 or 518c/kg.
Advertisement
JF & CC McKenzie sold eight Hereford heifers, 381kg, for $2000 or 524c/kg.
Murraka Pastoral Co sold 12 heifers, 414kg, for $2150 or 519c/kg.
Pulitano Pastoral, Merrijig, sold 34 Angus heifers, 271kg, for $1840 or 678c/kg.
FJ, MD & JW McCormack sold 13 Charolais/Shorthorn-cross heifers, 299kg, for $1700 or 568c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.