Wangaratta's Gordon Sinclair memorial cattle sale attracts restockers, feedlotters

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:22am, first published 2:30am
Twelve-month-old Angus steers sold well beyond $2400 a head while light-weight calves soared past 800 cents a kilogram at Wangaratta's spring store weaner sale on Friday.

