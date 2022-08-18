Buyers were out in force at WVLX Mortlake's August store sale this Thursday, with interest coming as far east as Gippsland and as west as the South Australian border as buyers ready themselves for continued rain and solid feed growth in paddocks.
Agents yarded just over 2300 cattle in what was described as a typical winter yarding.
Nearly all types of cattle were dearer, with many grown steers with an average weight of 600 kilograms-plus selling up to 40 cents per kilogram dearer, while cattle that were more than 500kg ready for the feedlot had prices grow even further by 50c/kg.
Grown heifers averaged 554c/kg but pens went as high as 650c/kg, while grown steers averaged slightly below the heifers at 547c/kg, with their top pen being sold at 582c/kg.
Averages kept around the mid 500c/kg mark for lighter heifers (566c/kg) and steers (561c/kg).
Weaners steers averaged 678c/kg but had a couple of pens broke the 900c/kg mark while weaner heifers averaged 652c/kg.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Glen Judd said lighter cattle prices were also driven up high.
"When you got to the cattle that were around the 300 to 360kg range, we saw many pens do about 40c/kg to 50c/kg," he said.
"The little weaner cattle went well, particularly a run of cattle from Baulch Ag who brought in 230 calves and sold up to 900c/kg.
Mr Judd said buyers wanted lines of calves and said one Heywood agent bought one run of 120 steers of the Baulch Ag offering at the store sale.
"The market is was getting back to where it was, with heifers also starting very string and little cattle are up over 800c/kg," he said.
Mr Judd said that continued rains would mean Mortlake and the surrounding region will be in for a bigger yarding in upcoming store sales.
"Down here, the blossoming that we are seeing will mean an early start to spring, and I think there'll be some feed to burn in most places three weeks time," he said
"And while there's rain in most places, there have been blokes here in the north who say they still need some more rain in parts of their region too, so in a way, there's a lot of things accumulating together.
Even though the yarding was a low number compared to regular WVLX Mortlake store sales, Mr Judd said the sale was a better yarding compared to many other store sales in previous weeks.
"It just means that buyers can come and get a truckload of cattle comfortably here, and hence the large interest in the gallery."
Many Gippsland buyers bid vigorously on many cattle pens, along with the usual contingent of feedlotter and commission purchasers.
Solid local support added to the competitiveness of the day.
Elders agent Bruce Redpath said he was amazed the amount of people who visited the sale, despite outstanding cattle being scarce at today's sale.
"The carpark was really full today, and I think in particular Gippsland buyers were plentiful - we hadn't seen as many from that region here at Mortlake for nearly two years," he said.
"They have had a lot of rain, particularly in South and East Gippsland, and there were at least five or six different buyers from that region bidding well."
"There were locals here buying too, many who we hadn't seen for up to 12 months who have been away thinking things were too dear."
Mr Redpath also said cows and calves, while not of good quality, sold for $800 dearer.
"Cows and calves that would have made around near $3500 would not have even made $3000 at the last sale, so I think there is a lot of confidence out through the place, and I believe that is in part to fears being eased over foot and mouth disease."
More to come...
