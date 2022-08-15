Stock & Land
Competition watchdog seeks comment on potential animal health acquisition

August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
ACCC CONCERNS: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy commissioner Mick Keogh has raised concerns about Zoetis proposed acquisition of Jurox.

Australia's competition and consumer watchdog is seeking comment on a proposed court-enforceable undertaking offered by animal health product manufacturer Zoetis in relation to its proposed acquisition of Jurox.

