An animal health business has begun its annual fundraising drive to support mental health initiatives for those living in rural and remote areas.
Zoetis has raised $600,000 for the Beyond Blue Support Service over the past six years and will aim to add $100,000 to that total this year.
Advertisement
Until October 31, the company will donate $5 from each sale of the company's livestock, pig and poultry vaccines and drenches to the charity.
Beef, grain and hay farmer Derek Schoen, Corowa, NSW, is also on Beyond Blue's board of directors.
He said farmers could cope with challenges through resources and support networks, but extra support is also needed.
READ MORE:
"People in rural Australia are known for their resilience in times of crisis, but even the most resilient among us need extra support at times," he said.
"We want everyone to know that support is available and encourage people to seek advice.
"Asking for support is a sign of strength - not weakness."
Zoetis senior vice president and cluster lead, Australia and New Zealand Lance Williams said the company works closely with rural Australia and is proud to support Beyond Blue.
"The money raised goes directly to the Beyond Blue Support Service to continue helping people living in remote areas," he said
The Beyond Blue Support Service offers free and immediate counselling, advice and referrals via phone, webchat or email.
In addition to the support service, Beyond Blue has resources and information online at www.beyondblue.org.au, including online forums.
The service also offers a free web chat, available from 3pm until midnight at beyondblue.org.au/getsupport or the BeyondNow app with forums that people can join for free.
Crisis support is also available on Lifeline - 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.