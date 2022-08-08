Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mice now a small threat to Victoria's crops, due to cold weather

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THREAT REDUCED: Cold and wet weather has reduced mice breeding patterns in Victoria, but croppers are still urged to check multiple paddocks through spring.

Continued cold weather has meant the chance of mice numbers on farmer's properties in Victoria getting to plague levels this season is now virtually nil.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.