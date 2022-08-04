An on-farm biosecurity plan is simply common sense, according to south Gippsland's Bec Casey.
Ms Casey, and husband Glenn, run a dairy farm at Buffalo, milking around 330 cows.
Advertisement
"Our plan is not as elaborate as what others have done, it's quite literally making sure the farm-to-farm contact is minimal and people bring in an extra pair of shoes, or wash them, when here," Ms Casey said.
"FMD is not in Australia yet, but I think getting people into good habits before it arrives, is really important."
"It absolutely is common sense."
She said she'd "had the conversation" with the family, about what to do if FMD hit.
"If you are not one of the first to jump, you are going to get stuck holding the baby," she said.
She said if the disease arrived in Darwin she would cull her herd; if it was local, she would sell.
"It would kill Glenn if he had to destroy his herd - so we have to weigh up the mental risk, as well," she said.
"Our plan should be okay, but we are relying on others to do the right thing - there is always a real high level of risk, when you are relying on others."
She said more needed to be done to explain the real cost, if FMD came to Australia.
Consumers knew that prices were rising, due to inflation, but were not adequately prepared for what might happen, in the case of an outbreak.
Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock president Steve Harrison said he was confident most farmers had a basic biosecurity plan.
"The FMD outbreak has certainly sharpened the focus on biosecurity plans," he said.
A basic plan might include a register of everyone who came on the property and quarantining new animals for a period of time, to ensure they were not introducing pests and diseases.
"It's also part of my communications with others, even when I'm going to the footy or netball, to point people in the right direction if they haven't got a plan," he said.
Read more: How FMD can be eradicated in Indonesia
Beef producer Andrew Arundell, Yeodene, south of Colac, said he had strict biosecurity protocols in place, at his farms.
Advertisement
"Look at silage carts, trundling down country roads, carrying mud from one farm to another," Mr Arundell said.
"Overnight that traffic would have to stop - how would dairy farmers feed their stock?
"I have a number of farms and I have already put tractors on them deliberately, rather than in one location, so I don't have to shift them around."
He was also prepared to install footbaths and change his clothing, while he felt he had adequate hay reserves on his properties, in case of a disease outbreak,
He said he was concerned about the number of illegal Indonesian fishing boats still visiting the northern coast of Australia.
"That's of great concern because of food scraps or live animals being on board these vessels," Mr Arundell said.
Advertisement
He said greater border enforcement was required, to the point of burning illegal boats and deporting their crews.
Eastern Victoria National Party MP Melina Bath said while every effort must be undertaken, by all levels of government, stop the spread of FMD, it was also important for farmers to act on disease control and the community to understand the risks.
"The economic value of agriculture to the Victorian economy is $17.8 billion, which is almost one third of Australia's total agricultural value," she said.
A robust biosecurity management plan should contain measures to identify, prevent, eliminate or minimise the impacts relating to livestock.
"An important part of the plan includes visual signage on farm entry points about unauthorised farm trespass and informs authorised visitors they are entering a biosecurity zone," Ms Bath said.
"Given the high number of holiday makers returning from Bali and the federal government's slow response in enacting border force biosecurity measures, I'm urging livestock producers to ensure their plans are in place if they haven't already done so."
Advertisement
New laws, which saw on the spot fines introduced for farm biosecurity breaches, came into force on July 1 after Ms Bath led the Nationals fight to fix farm trespass laws in Victoria.
Ms Bath said the while new farm trespass laws were not the cure, they added an additional layer of protection to help farmers keep disease out their properties.
For further information on developing a farm biosecurity management plan visit https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.