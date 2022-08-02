Stock & Land
Wild winds on the way for Victoria as BoM warns of possible damage

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
August 2 2022 - 9:00am
WILD: Heavy rain and high winds are forecast for Victoria this week.

A series of powerful cold fronts are set to lash Victoria later this week, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain, and prompting authorities to issue severe weather warnings for large parts of the sale.

