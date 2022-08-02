A series of powerful cold fronts are set to lash Victoria later this week, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain, and prompting authorities to issue severe weather warnings for large parts of the sale.
The two cold fronts could cause damage to trees and vegetation, the Bureau of Meteorology warned, as experts said the fierce weather may also damage homes and property.
Advertisement
The news of another series of wet days will be welcomed by some primary producers in the northern half of the state, while other farmers, particularly in the state's far east, will have to continue to navigate water-logged paddocks which are proving challenging for some graziers.
READ MORE:
The BoM said a flood watch could be issued for parts of north-east Victoria and northern Tasmania later in the week on the back of the wet forecast..
A contributing factor to the risk of flooding could be because of the rain which could melt snow in some alpine ski resorts, meteorologists warn, and increase flows of local rivers.
While the first cold front should have passed Victoria by Friday, a second cold front is expected to cross the state by the weekend.
East Gippsland stock agent and Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said eastern Victoria was "wet enough" after regular rainfall throughout much of June and July.
"There are a few spots that are very damp without any more rain," Mr Jones said.
"We really don't need any more rain at the moment, certainly not what's forecast for later in the week.
"It only takes three or four mils of rain and it makes it bloody wet on top again."
Earlier in the week, damaging wind warnings were issued with peak gusts of up to 130km/h for alpine areas.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.