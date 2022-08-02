Three southern Australian woolgrowing operations have been recognised for their wool quality and clip presentation at Sheepvention in Hamilton during the 31st Elders Southern Clip of the Year Awards.
The two family farming operations from Victoria and one from Tasmania were recognised on Monday, marking the return of the event and its first time since 2019 after it was delayed by COVID.
Croxton Pastoral Company, Tarrington, was named the 2019/20 award winner, while another western district wool growing operation, Sierra Park, Victoria Valley, was crowned the 2020/21 winner.
Tasmanian business J & M Weeding Partnership, Weedington, Tas, was named the 2020/21 winner of the prestigious industry award.
Elders wool business specialist, Samantha Wan, who has taken over managing the awards from Elders district wool manager Mal Nicholls, said it was worthy recognition of woolgrowers' contribution and commitment to the industry.
Ms Wan said Croxton Pastoral's wool was classed with a clear and concise classer's specification, rating highly for style and presentation.
"The fleece wool averaged at 17 microns and 42 newtons with a yield of 74.6 per cent," she said.
The operation, run by Chris and Gabbie Bensch, and Chris' parents, Alan and Pam, has a strong focus on biosecurity and sustainability.
It was the first time the award has been won by the same operation twice,16 years after Chris' parents first won the award.
Meanwhile, the winner of the 2020/21 award, Sierra Park, was credited for its ability to grow traditional wool for a modern world.
"Though they have been known to produce bales of 12.8 micron wool, this fleece wool offering averaged 16.8 micron, a 71pc yield and 40 newtons," she said.
The operation is run by Bill and Jenny Crawford and their family.
John and Maria Weeding, along with their sons, Nick and Anthony, claimed the 2021/22 award from the wool produced out of their operation.
"Weedington is on the outskirts of Oatlands in the midlands of Tasmania in a 500 millimetre rainfall," Ms Wan said.
"Weedington continues to breed easy-care, plain-bodied sheep for Tasmanian conditions.
"The sheep are large-framed with soft and deeply crimped even wool and an emphasis is placed on good confirmation, sound feet, and poll characteristics."
The family runs a stud consisting of 480 ewes, along with a commercial enterprise of 5550.
