Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Border Leicesters, Corriedales, White Suffolks win interbreed sashes at Sheepvention

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated August 2 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sheep breeders from across southern Australia descended on the Hamilton Showgrounds this week, marking the return of the much-anticipated Sheepvention.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.