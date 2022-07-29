Stock & Land
Wine export sales down 20pc, but non-China markets grow in 2021-22

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 29 2022 - 8:00am
OUTLOOK: Wine sales to mainland China have collapsed about 96pc between 2020 and 2021-22.

China's freeze on Australian wine purchases continues to severely chill our national export performance, but sales to other parts of the world grew in value by five per cent last financial year.

