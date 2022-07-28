A significantly smaller yarding than usual of about 260 cattle the Kyneton Livestock Agents Association's July store cattle sale's reflective of how inclement weather, agents say, with prices continuing to also fall back in trend.
But agents had been satisfied with the days results, even though the store sale had a mixed quality of cattle on offer.
Agents also noted that regular buyers were still keen to turn up and buy keenly but pens fell back as much around $50 back from previous sales in some spots.
McGrath Rodwells Kyneton livestock agent Kieran McGrath said he expected the results of the day, and competition remained strong.
"Our major buyers would have been Midfield Meat and Nutrien Kilmore plus there was Hardwick's meat works also being reasonably strong," he said.
"There was a number of local Kyneton buyers in attendance that were relatively keen to bid on cattle as well at the sale."
"Overall it was a satisfactory day, considering much negative press that is going on about the rural press at present."
Elders Kyneton livestock agent Dean Coxon believed the July store sale was a typical winter yarding and said there was some apprehension from buyers.
"There's a bit of an unsure feeling around buyers, I would say, so a few people kept themselves home," he said.
"While it wasn't a huge buying opportunity due to the fact we didn't have many cattle there, but in general there is cattle out there to sell, there's just that uncertainty of where the market is going to sit in the next few months."
Notable sales included Teegana, who sold 12 Angus steers, 328kg, for 530 cents per kilogram or $1740 a head.
Te Mania farm, also sold 8 Angus steers, 242kg, for 512c/kg or $1240 a head.
