Kyneton July store sale has significantly reduced yarding attributed to poor weather

July 28 2022 - 6:00am
SATISFIED MARKET: Despite the small yarding, Kyneton's July store sale was a satisfactory for agents. File photo.

A significantly smaller yarding than usual of about 260 cattle the Kyneton Livestock Agents Association's July store cattle sale's reflective of how inclement weather, agents say, with prices continuing to also fall back in trend.

