Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Clyde McTaggart, Warragul, bought and traded cattle for almost eight decades

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the words of a farmer in his 90s at Pakenham recently, old farmers never die, they just die farming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.