An estimated $8 million was injected into the central Victorian economy during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, as more than 30,000 people passed through the gates of the Bendigo showgrounds at the weekend.
The event returned after a two-year hiatus, largely due to the generosity of sponsors, suppliers, contractors and Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association members who kept it afloat.
ASWS chief executive Margot Falconer said the event returned a profit 50 per cent higher compared to the previous best-profiting show.
"We had people staying 40 miles away in motels because everywhere was booked out, places like Elmore and Rochester, so the flow-on benefits were huge," Mrs Falconer said.
"We well achieved 30,000 people, but the scanners couldn't cope with the influx of people on Friday, so if people had a ticket we just let them in."
As cleaning is expected to continue at the showgrounds until Friday afternoon, Mrs Falconer thanked those who supported the the event.
"We were on our knees, not so much the first year because we had time to plan and pulled the pin in March," she said.
"But last year, the state got shut down the night before so the sheep and sites were there, the marquees were out and we lost many hundreds of thousands of dollars."
She said the support of businesses, the three tiers of government and association members made the show possible.
"Our members came forward in droves with donations, which collectively got us through," she said.
"Nearly 50 ASSBA members took out financial life memberships, or donated significant sums of money."
An ASSBA life membership is worth $1000.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
