Australian Sheep & Wool Show attracts 30,000 people from across the country

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
HUGE: The Australian Sheep & Wool Show was held in Bendigo at the weekend.

An estimated $8 million was injected into the central Victorian economy during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, as more than 30,000 people passed through the gates of the Bendigo showgrounds at the weekend.

