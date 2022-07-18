They may have been the only stud in the competition, but the Hallston Valley Farm stud, Hallston, are incredibly proud of their Wiltshire Horn sheep.
The stud has been rearing the breed for five years and only began showing after a year and a half of operation.
Stud principal of Hallston Valley Farm, Jill Noble, said sheep were a "big part of her life", and being at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show was a great occasion.
"Not only did we win best exhibitor here, we also won the Leo Harwood trophy, who was the person who brought Wiltshire Horns to Australia about 50 years ago," she said.
Ms Noble described her winning ram rising as it approached two years of age.
"I used him in my stud last year, so very happy to see him parading and he performs well with his ewes in the paddock and we are just waiting on his lambs to be born as well, so yeah can't wait for that to happen."
She said competition judge Paul Routley, Almondvale, Urana, NSW, commented that the winning ram carried a lot of meat carcase, showcasing the breed's most well-known elements.
"He's able to carry muscle right through to his hind quarter, and he's got a magnificent, perfect horn set, which helps with the look of the animal," she said.
Ms Noble was complementary of how easy it was to care for the breed and said studs who run them on properties do not need to intervene too much.
"That is a huge plus for us at Hallston Valley as we wanted to breed a sheep that wouldn't take up a considerable amount of our working week because many of us work full time, and these fit the bill," she said.
"The other big draw card is that they're very hardy in Gippsland's wet conditions."
But the crown jewel of the breed is its taste, according to Ms Noble.
"You can eat them from about 6 to 8 months old after dispatching right through to the near end of lifetime, so they don't have a use-by-date," she said.
