Hollow Mount Merinos wins National Merino Pair of the Year

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
WINNERS: Hollow Mount Merino stud managers Avalon McGrath and David Zouch with owner Ken Wolf, Bigga, NSW, and their National Merino Pair of the Year.

A NSW Merino stud that's only been on the scene for four years has taken out the coveted National Merino Pair of the Year championship at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

