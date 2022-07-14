Stock & Land
Up, up - prices are up for Coles Brand white milk

Updated July 14 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:14am
PRICE JUMP: Coles has increased the price of its Home Brand fresh and UHT milk.

Coles has raised the retail price of its home brand fresh and UHT white milk products.

