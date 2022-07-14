Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Pakenham cattle prices increase as feedlotters, local graziers open their wallets

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feedlotters clashed in the opening lanes of Pakenham's fortnightly store sale on Thursday as prices across suitably-weighted cattle remained firm, despite the hesitancy of many buyers and agents before the sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.