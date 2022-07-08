Livestock producers are calling on Meat & Livestock Australia to help fund adoption programs for wild dog management.
National Wild Dog Action Plan Coordination Committee member Scott Pickering, Esperance, WA, has been joined by Mallee livestock producer Len Vallance in calling for the MLA to do more.
"We have best practice extension material, but we need people in the field able to talk and work with growers to deliver on ground programs," Mr Pickering said.
"This should be achievable through producer demonstration sites and be a key target for MLA through their adoption program."
He said National Wild Dog Management Coordinator Greg Mifsud had been pivotal in achieving on-ground management in the rangelands, but further support would be required inside the agricultural areas where wild dogs were present and programs weren't well established.
Mr Pickering said Mr Mifsud had generated significant benefits to livestock producers around the country, but wild dogs were becoming prevalent in new and emerging areas.
"That ongoing support of the Coordinator is still required and MLA need to chip in," he said."
The daily operations, overseen by Australian Wool Innovation, were focused on supporting Mr Mifsud in his role to promote best practice in wild dog management.
"The funding is mainly to get Greg Mifsud's top-up funding, to keep him in the role of facilitator," Mr Pickering said.
"It's only small change from the MLA - Australian Wool Innovation have been really good but they have been cut back on funding.
"The losses in cattle industry to wild dog predation alone are probably $60m a year - we are only asking for $250,000-300,000 a year, it's only small change to the MLA.
"We want to maintain the facilitator in his current role."
The program had been going for 15 years and producers did not want to "go backwards."
"I don't think it is too much money - we have another 12 months funding, but after that, who knows?" he said.
"Obviously AWI has been great, but they have been hamstrung with a 1.5 per cent wool levy."
Mr Vallance said in the north-west wild dog attacks were a problem in the Big Desert and Hattah Kulkyne area.
"There have been a number of dog strikes in the Underbool Patchewallock area, this year," Mr Vallance said.
"Farmers are having to sustain the loss of animals and the hardship that goes with that."
He said parks and wildlife doggers were only allowed to bait, trap and shoot dogs within three kilometres from the edge of the park.
"We know wild dogs roam many kilometres from the edge of the park - it's an absolute nonsense."
He said the extra funding would help in all facets of control of wild dogs.
"It could potentially eradicate the dogs from the environment completely."
An MLA spokesperson said the organisation was approached in May for potential funding opportunities with the National Wild Dog Action Plan.
"MLA is considering this project through the MLA Donor Company (MDC) and our well established consultation and prioritisation process with the Research Advisory Councils and peak industry councils through the Red Meat Panel," the spokesperson said.
"These investments are considered in the context of all the top producer priorities that come from that process."
The MLA recognised the detrimental impact wild dogs has on sheep, goats and cattle and the profitability of the red meat industry.
"MLA currently has two projects in place in regional Victoria, where producers are implementing best management control practices for predation on sheep by wild dogs and other predators," the spokesman said.
"In addition, MLA has just completed a wild dog management project in Queensland worth $856,800 and have received an MDC application for a significant wild dog management project in South Australia."
The spokesperson said MLA's role was to invest in new methods for wild dog control, to drive the adoption of best practice wild dog management based on the latest R&D.
"MLA will consider those investments in line with the well-established governance process and in alignment with the industry and MLA's strategic priorities," she said.
"It should be stated that baiting, trapping and shooting is not eligible R&D activity."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
