Victorian Farmers Federation say confirmation of foot-in-mouth in Bali needs proactive action at the borders

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 6 2022 - 6:00am
ACTION NEEDED: VFF president of the Livestock Group Steve Harrison says proactive action is needed to avoid a local outbreak of foot-in-mouth disease.

The Victorian Farmers Foundation have called on travellers to be proactive after the confirmation of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease arriving on the island of Bali.

