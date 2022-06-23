Stock & Land
Home/Beef
Watch

Kangaroo industry takes aim at its critics in the US

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH AS LEATHER: Australia's kangaroo industry says it is fed up with baseless attacks from animal activists in the US. Photo by Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia.

Australia's kangaroo industry has decided it's time to fight back against animal activists in the US who are trying to outlaw the roo trade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.